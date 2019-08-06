As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Share Value Declined, Electron Capital Partners Decreased by $4.04 Million Its Position; Quantbot Technologies LP Has Raised Us Cellular (USM) Holding by $360,000 as Stock Price Declined

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Us Cellular Corp (USM) by 421.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.68% . The hedge fund held 9,900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Us Cellular Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 434,100 shares traded or 87.86% up from the average. United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) has risen 38.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.37% the S&P500. Some Historical USM News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – US Cellular 1Q EPS 52c; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – US Cellular Backs 2018 Rev $3.85B-$4.05B; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR 1Q EPS 52C; 21/04/2018 – DJ United States Cellular Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USM); 01/05/2018 – US Cellular 1Q Rev $942M

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.05% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 1.79M shares traded or 79.35% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14 million shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $34.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).