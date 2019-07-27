As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Share Price Declined, Holder Sir Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position by $2.30 Million; Hamilton Lane Advisors Trimmed Holding in Zendesk (ZEN) by $1.28 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,105 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 33,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 954,437 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 59.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 109,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 185,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 1.70M shares traded or 72.07% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc. by 461,404 shares to 852,457 shares, valued at $44.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc. by 53,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.27 EPS, up 28.95% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.03% EPS growth.