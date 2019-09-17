As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Market Value Declined, Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $12.32 Million; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Holding in Royal Gold (RGLD) Lowered by $12.24 Million

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $125.14. About 295,782 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 66.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 684,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.56 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 697,564 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 1.41 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Royal Gold Is Getting Stronger – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Struggling With Its 5.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Royal Gold Gained 12% in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $39.99 million for 51.29 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold RGLD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 50.04 million shares or 1.31% less from 50.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Hldgs stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap stated it has 4,445 shares. Mackenzie Corporation reported 6,500 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 86,824 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Aperio Ltd Com reported 175,816 shares stake. First Eagle Investment Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.78% or 3.17M shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Com owns 3,196 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability reported 10,640 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 93,099 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). St James Invest Ltd Llc stated it has 499,431 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Allstate invested 0.04% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Van Eck Assocs invested in 2.11% or 4.26M shares.