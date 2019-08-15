As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Electron Capital Partners Decreased by $4.04 Million Its Position; As Acuity Brands (AYI) Valuation Declined, Vulcan Value Partners Has Lowered Position

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 1.11M shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 49,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 505,320 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.64 million, down from 554,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $121.23. About 160,898 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14 million shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $34.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 earnings per share, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.33M for 11.27 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.