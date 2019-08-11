As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Luxor Capital Group LP Lowered Position by $10.99 Million; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Paccar (PCAR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 39,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 512,673 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.93 million, up from 473,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $65.21. About 1.26 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 523,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.98M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 1.17 million shares traded or 12.02% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Ford’s (F) Q2 Earnings Drive Up Its Stock Price? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “July New Heavy-Duty Truck Orders Lowest Since 2010 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Auto Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at ALV, HOG, AN; Miss at PCAR & TSLA – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At PACCAR Inc’s (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Paccar Inc (PCAR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 189,610 shares to 26,900 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 45,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,100 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 565,300 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc reported 65 shares. Columbia Asset Management reported 1,716 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 3.20M shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs owns 12,812 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Argi Inv Service Ltd stated it has 8,631 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.07% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Putnam Invests Lc holds 3,223 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.14% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Heritage Investors Mgmt reported 249,219 shares. 2,000 are owned by Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Washington Retail Bank reported 1.80M shares. 1.17 million were reported by Swiss Bancshares. Gotham Asset Lc holds 3,363 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 991 are held by Guardian Life Insurance Communications Of America.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $506,485 activity. Davila Marco A. had sold 7,528 shares worth $506,485.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 929,282 shares to 2.86M shares, valued at $186.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 51,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Meet Group Inc.