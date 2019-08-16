As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) Market Value Declined, Luxor Capital Group LP Cut by $10.99 Million Its Stake; 3M Company (MMM) Holding Has Upped by Cs Mckee Lp

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 523,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.98 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 1.25M shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 59,450 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, up from 55,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $156.84. About 4.41M shares traded or 43.41% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 929,282 shares to 2.86 million shares, valued at $186.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

