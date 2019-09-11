As Gogo (GOGO) Valuation Declined, Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $6.15 Million; Targa Res (TRGP) Holding Raised by Peconic Partners Llc

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The hedge fund held 6.77 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38M, down from 8.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 3.44 million shares traded or 122.86% up from the average. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 29/05/2018 – Gogo Welcomes Will Davis as Vice President of Investor Relations; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q REV. $68.8M, EST. $214.7M; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SEES FY REV. $865M TO $935M, EST. $867.7M; 19/03/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Gogo; 05/03/2018 – GOGO BOARD AND SMALL MADE MUTUAL DECISION FOR STEP DOWN; 04/05/2018 – GOGO – FOR FY ENDING DECEMBER 31, CO EXPECTS GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $150 MLN TO $170 MLN AND CASH CAPEX OF $110 MLN TO $130 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADE GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO; 05/03/2018 Gogo Appoints Oakleigh Thorne As President And Chief Executive Officer; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GOGO INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 159.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 349,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 569,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.68M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 1.27 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR

Since August 15, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. TOWNSEND CHARLES C had bought 134,349 shares worth $532,579 on Friday, August 23. 50,000 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares with value of $198,940 were bought by JONES HUGH W.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 456,400 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $18.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 544,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Gogo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 169,578 shares. 3.23 million are owned by Valinor Limited Partnership. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Invesco holds 179,226 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 929,468 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 463,198 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 44,254 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 313,503 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 250,243 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 702,662 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 1.64M shares in its portfolio. 59,788 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.44 million shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $100,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,500 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Axa owns 28,630 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Cibc Ww invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). First Allied Advisory Services invested in 0.02% or 13,321 shares. Bollard Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Kayne Anderson Cap Lp holds 4.2% or 7.08M shares. 7,575 were reported by Ww Asset Management. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 8,475 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc holds 10,056 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 361,821 shares. 51,887 are owned by Ares Mngmt Limited Liability Com. First Personal Financial Service owns 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 285 shares. 2,400 are held by Laurion Capital Management L P. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 2.16 million shares.