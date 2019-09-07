As Gogo (GOGO) Valuation Declined, S Muoio & Company Has Lifted Position; Griffin Asset Management Has Boosted Schlumberger (SLB) Position

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 41,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 133,874 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, up from 92,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 78,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The institutional investor held 181,751 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816,000, up from 103,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.51M market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 1.47M shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GOGO INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrade Gogo’s Cfr To Caa1; Changes Outlook To Negative; Sgl Rating Downgraded To Sgl-3; 20/04/2018 – GOGO’S JOHN WADE NAMED PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL AVIATION DIVISION; 20/04/2018 – Gogo Realigns Leadership to Drive Operational Excellence; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Sees FY Rev $865M-$935M; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – Gogo’s 2Ku lnflight Connectivity Solution Selected by Air Canada for its Bombardier C-Series Aircraft; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 04/05/2018 – GOGO – FOR FY ENDING DECEMBER 31, CO EXPECTS GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $150 MLN TO $170 MLN AND CASH CAPEX OF $110 MLN TO $130 MLN; 05/03/2018 – GOGO NAMES OAKLEIGH THORNE AS PRESIDENT-CEO

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 300 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. $198,940 worth of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) was bought by JONES HUGH W. On Thursday, August 15 the insider MUNDHEIM ROBERT H bought $21,000.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,875 shares to 200,142 shares, valued at $16.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,542 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).