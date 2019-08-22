As Gogo (GOGO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Lowered by $6.15 Million Its Stake; As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Springowl Associates Has Cut Holding by $2.17 Million

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 41,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 39,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 81,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 1.19M shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The hedge fund held 6.77M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38M, down from 8.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 721,944 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 21/03/2018 – Gogo Business Aviation Hits Milestone with 100th Business Jet Now Flying with AVANCE L5 System; 04/05/2018 – GOGO – FOR FY ENDING DECEMBER 31, CO EXPECTS GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $150 MLN TO $170 MLN AND CASH CAPEX OF $110 MLN TO $130 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Gogo; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Gogo To ‘CCC+’; Otlk Neg; Debt Rtgs Lowered; 09/05/2018 – Gogo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 44 Days; 05/03/2018 – GOGO BOARD AND SMALL MADE MUTUAL DECISION FOR STEP DOWN; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Sees FY Rev $865M-$935M

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10,200 shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 385,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.81 million activity. MUNDHEIM ROBERT H had bought 5,000 shares worth $20,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 0% or 313,503 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Mackay Shields Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 580,000 shares. Frontier Mgmt Communications Limited Com accumulated 2.33M shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 70,320 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 169,578 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 85,528 shares. Oppenheimer & Co invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Stelliam Inv Management LP owns 6.29% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 6.77 million shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,970 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd reported 0% stake. Whitebox Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 456,575 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 34,858 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 36,021 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.2% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Invesco owns 0.02% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 1.16 million shares. 29,017 are owned by Td Asset Management. Ls Invest Limited reported 1,265 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 8,700 shares. Fil Ltd reported 1.27M shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 247 shares. Synovus Financial, Georgia-based fund reported 163 shares. Maverick Capital has 0.27% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company holds 41,467 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 93,392 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

