As Gogo (GOGO) Stock Price Rose, Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Cut Stake; Chesapeake Asset Management Decreased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake as Share Value Rose

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 65.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.77M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38 million, down from 8.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $363.48 million market cap company. It closed at $4.14 lastly. It is down 10.54% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 09/04/2018 – Gogo’s 2Ku lnflight Connectivity Solution Selected by Air Canada for its Bombardier C-Series Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SAYS IN PLANNING PROCESS ON REV. GROWTH, STREAMLINE OPS; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GOGO INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 05/03/2018 – GOGO NAMES OAKLEIGH THORNE AS PRESIDENT-CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gogo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOGO); 05/03/2018 – GOGO INC – THORNE REPLACES MICHAEL J. SMALL AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – GOGO HOLDER SENATOR INVESTMENT HAVE HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 05/03/2018 – GOGO BOARD AND SMALL MADE MUTUAL DECISION FOR STEP DOWN; 20/04/2018 – GOGO’S JOHN WADE NAMED PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL AVIATION DIVISION

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 6,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,108 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 25,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – US News: JPMorgan Mulls Spin-Off of Blockchain Project Quorum; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ECM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WU IS SAID TO BE LEAVING BANK; 21/05/2018 – SRC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – SEBI: JP MORGAN MUTUAL FUND PAYS INR80.7M TO SETTLE INDIA PROBE; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRlVERs Series 5018 Trust; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan targets $250 mln for special situations- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Makes 364 Times Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,902 shares. Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated reported 2,702 shares. Sky Invest Grp Llc invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Biondo Invest Limited Com holds 2.3% or 90,688 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Lc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 21,413 shares. Oppenheimer And Com Inc holds 1.06% or 393,681 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 7.62 million shares. Graham Capital LP stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 76,212 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture reported 20,000 shares. 104,633 were reported by Tdam Usa. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd reported 1.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh holds 62,840 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Mngmt Associate New York has invested 1.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M.

Analysts await Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.59 earnings per share, down 25.53% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Gogo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Bank Tru Division has 0.84% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Blackrock Inc owns 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 3.90 million shares. Peapack Gladstone reported 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). S Muoio And Ltd has 0.75% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 181,751 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 1.07M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 29,640 shares or 0% of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Llc has 0.07% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 250,243 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Limited Company has 463,198 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc reported 55,963 shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 690,552 shares. Daiwa Group invested 0.02% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Ameritas Invest stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Intersect Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Stelliam Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 6.29% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 6.77M shares.

