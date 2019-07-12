As Gogo (GOGO) Shares Rose, Elk Creek Partners Lifted Stake; Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Shareholder Roumell Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.79 Million as Stock Rose

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 70.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 964,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 403,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.02M market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 619,693 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 302,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.76 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, up from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.59. About 1.19 million shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 10.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 06/04/2018 – GOGO AMENDED EMPLOYMENT, CHANGE IN CONTROL PACTS FOR EXECS; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – GOGO HOLDER SENATOR INVESTMENT HAVE HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 05/03/2018 – GOGO INC – THORNE REPLACES MICHAEL J. SMALL AS CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gogo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOGO); 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q LOSS/SHR 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 58C; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Gogo To ‘CCC+’; Otlk Neg; Debt Rtgs Lowered; 21/03/2018 – Gogo Business Aviation Hits Milestone with 100th Business Jet Now Flying with AVANCE L5 System; 05/03/2018 Gogo Appoints Oakleigh Thorne As President And Chief Executive Officer

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardtronics Plc by 37,305 shares to 201,397 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 22,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,994 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 70,320 shares or 0% of all its holdings. S Muoio & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 181,751 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 16,025 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 108,811 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 702,662 shares. Frontier Mgmt Llc reported 2.33 million shares. Invesco Limited reported 179,226 shares stake. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 400 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Ameritas Investment Prtn stated it has 5,004 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc has 580,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited accumulated 44,254 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Citigroup reported 24,526 shares.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 34,240 shares to 221,610 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.