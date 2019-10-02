As Gogo (GOGO) Share Value Declined, Holder Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Decreased by $10.36 Million Its Position; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) by $3.53 Million

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 43,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.89M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $74.71. About 299,627 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $82; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Net $93.5M; 15/05/2018 – Recruiter Brain Drain Strikes LPL — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 30/05/2018 – LifeYield’s Taxficient Score Selected for Inclusion in LPL Financial’s Vendor Affinity Program; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 3.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The hedge fund held 3.31 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18M, down from 6.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $494.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 378,638 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 05/03/2018 – GOGO BOARD AND SMALL MADE MUTUAL DECISION FOR STEP DOWN; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Sees FY Rev $865M-$935M; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP REPORTS 6.50 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOGO INC AS OF MARCH 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GOGO INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 20/04/2018 – GOGO’S JOHN WADE NAMED PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL AVIATION DIVISION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gogo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOGO); 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Rev $231.8M; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SAYS IN PLANNING PROCESS ON REV. GROWTH, STREAMLINE OPS; 20/04/2018 – Gogo Realigns Leadership to Drive Operational Excellence

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $404.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:DAL) by 121,000 shares to 585,000 shares, valued at $33.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.66, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold GOGO shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 2.07% more from 47.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 64,096 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 0% or 29,740 shares. D E Shaw & Inc owns 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 654,260 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated invested in 609,636 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 5,947 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 25,784 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,970 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 220,811 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 11,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup accumulated 18,027 shares. The North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Blair William And Il holds 0.01% or 250,738 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs reported 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 70,448 shares.

Analysts await Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.47 actual EPS reported by Gogo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.15% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by MUNDHEIM ROBERT H, worth $21,000 on Thursday, August 15. 50,000 shares were bought by JONES HUGH W, worth $198,940 on Monday, August 26.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 25,495 shares to 181,070 shares, valued at $35.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 263,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $135.80M for 11.32 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.