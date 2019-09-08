As Gogo (GOGO) Market Valuation Declined, S Muoio & Company Has Raised Its Stake; As Proassurance (PRA) Market Value Rose, Holder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $801,346

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Proassurance Corp (PRA) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 23,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.80% . The institutional investor held 229,167 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, down from 252,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Proassurance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 137,340 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 2.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q EPS 22c; 29/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Facilitates Recruitment Of Veteran Financial Advisor Chris Kohne To Sugarloaf Wealth Management; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $187.2 MLN VS $182.9 MLN; 07/03/2018 ProAssurance Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Presentation to Investors at the CFA Society of New York’s Insurance Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ ProAssurance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRA); 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 40C, EST. 44C; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q Rev $201M; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.40; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 78,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The institutional investor held 181,751 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816,000, up from 103,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 1.47 million shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 05/03/2018 – GOGO INC – THORNE REPLACES MICHAEL J. SMALL AS CEO; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s: Gogo Has Had Weakening Credit Metrics and Operational Difficulties; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP SAYS HAVE ENGAGED, MAY FROM TIME TO TIME CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF GOGO INC; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 – GOGO BOARD AND SMALL MADE MUTUAL DECISION FOR STEP DOWN; 05/03/2018 – GOGO NAMES OAKLEIGH THORNE AS PRESIDENT-CEO; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP REPORTS 6.50 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOGO INC AS OF MARCH 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Gogo Business Aviation Hits Milestone with 100th Business Jet Now Flying with AVANCE L5 System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 54,238 shares. 26,943 are owned by Us Bank & Trust De. New York-based Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.04% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). 5,004 are owned by Ameritas Prns Incorporated. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 41,103 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp owns 103,700 shares. 763,900 are held by Hodges. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 47,750 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Blair William And Il stated it has 0.01% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 36,021 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 3,295 shares. Whitebox Advsrs Lc stated it has 456,575 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 21,866 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co holds 9,970 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. 5,000 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares with value of $20,000 were bought by MUNDHEIM ROBERT H. The insider JONES HUGH W bought 50,000 shares worth $198,940.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,300 shares to 30,813 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PRA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 43.48 million shares or 3.08% less from 44.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 6,320 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 0% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 12,951 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 816,105 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 193,256 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 184,015 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakworth Capital accumulated 17,009 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.01% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 0% or 97 shares. Principal Group Inc holds 0.01% or 431,011 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity invested in 168,372 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0.01% or 23,940 shares. 6,817 are owned by Us Bancshares De. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 1,043 shares. Dean Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.81% or 31,170 shares.

Analysts await ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 71.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.42 per share. PRA’s profit will be $6.45 million for 81.85 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ProAssurance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) by 75,422 shares to 413,251 shares, valued at $14.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 94,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).