As Gogo Com (GOGO) Shares Declined, Gabelli Funds Has Trimmed Position; As Genworth Finl Com Cl A (GNW) Share Value Rose, Holder Gabelli Securities Decreased Stake by $469,452

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 156,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 195,921 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 352,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. It closed at $4.31 lastly. It is down 12.88% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Gogo Inc Com (GOGO) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 136,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Gogo Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 1.50M shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 06/04/2018 – GOGO AMENDED EMPLOYMENT, CHANGE IN CONTROL PACTS FOR EXECS; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 04/05/2018 – GOGO – FOR FY ENDING DECEMBER 31, CO EXPECTS GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $150 MLN TO $170 MLN AND CASH CAPEX OF $110 MLN TO $130 MLN; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP REPORTS 6.50 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOGO INC AS OF MARCH 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q LOSS/SHR 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 58C; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GOGO INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 25/05/2018 – FTC: 20181210: Senator Global Opportunity Offshore Fund II Ltd.; Gogo Inc; 20/04/2018 – Gogo Realigns Leadership to Drive Operational Excellence

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S Muoio And Co Ltd Com reported 181,751 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 47,750 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William And Il reported 232,246 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Com Ny reported 6,167 shares. Legal & General Public Limited reported 9,970 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,100 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Comm Can. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 250,243 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stelliam Limited Partnership owns 6.77 million shares. 334,848 are held by Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Co. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 929,468 shares. 210,287 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc. Us Comml Bank De owns 26,943 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1,219 are owned by Pnc Fincl Gp Incorporated. Penn Capital Mgmt has invested 0.63% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 702,561 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc Com (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 29,800 shares to 44,700 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp Class A (NYSE:CBS.A) by 27,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in U S G Corp Com New (NYSE:USG).

More notable recent Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Gogo Stock Gained 11% in February – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Digital Turbine (APPS) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Gogo Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gogo (GOGO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Investing In Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Genworth Financial Are Climbing Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genworth Q1 net investment income rises 1.7% Q/Q – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth to explore selling MI Canada – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Limited Partnership reported 112,747 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 19,438 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia has 2.59 million shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 338,468 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 129,466 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 75,963 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors accumulated 0% or 21,729 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 970,740 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh holds 123,430 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Taconic Advsr LP accumulated 550,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group, a Maine-based fund reported 1.63 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 101,300 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 76,736 shares.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 379,536 shares to 712,528 shares, valued at $34.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Sirius Group C by 10,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,000 shares, and has risen its stake in International Speedway A (NASDAQ:ISCA).