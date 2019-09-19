As Gnc Holdings (GNC) Market Value Declined, Shah Capital Management Boosted by $2.03 Million Its Stake; Ehealth (EHTH) Market Valuation Rose While National Investment Services Has Lowered Its Position by $632,014

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth (EHTH) by 50.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 7,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 7,343 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $632,000, down from 14,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Ehealth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 95,560 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Gnc Holdings Inc (GNC) by 253.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 2.83M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has declined 31.13% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.13% the S&P500.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $374,435 activity. On Tuesday, September 3 Brooke Beth A. bought $82,240 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 1,000 shares.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $7,450 activity.

