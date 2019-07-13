As Gnc Hldgs (GNC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Spark Investment Management Cut by $678,332 Its Stake; As United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Rose, Hemenway Trust Company Increased Holding by $2.42 Million

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Gnc Hldgs Inc (GNC) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 339,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 323,534 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $883,000, down from 662,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gnc Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 1.16M shares traded. GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has declined 44.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GNC News: 08/03/2018 – GNC Holdings Looks to Expand Reach in India; 08/03/2018 GNC and Guardian Healthcare Announce Major Expansion of Presence in India; 19/03/2018 – GNC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GNC: VOTES RECEIVED TO DATE SHOW SUPPORT FOR SHARE ISSUANCE; 05/04/2018 – GENERAL NUTRITION CORP – IN ADDITION, RAPID NUTRITION WILL BE ABLE TO DISTRIBUTE ITS OWNED BRANDS THROUGH THE GNC GLOBAL NETWORK; 25/04/2018 – GNC ADJOURNS SPECIAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING TO 10AM ET MAY 9; 26/04/2018 – GNC HOLDINGS INC – WILL RECONVENE ITS SPECIAL MEETING ON MAY 9, 2018 IN RELATION TO HARBIN PHARMACEUTICAL DEAL; 26/04/2018 – GNC HOLDINGS – EFFORTS TOWARD FAVORABLE LEASE RENEGOTIATIONS/RELOCATION OPPORTUNITIES ARE ONGOING; MAY IMPACT AMOUNT OF STORES CLOSINGS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – GNC Live Well and Operation Homefront Launch the Live Well & Serve America’s Military Families Campaign; 26/04/2018 – Vitamin Retailer GNC Plans to Close 200 Stores

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 18,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,522 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02 million, up from 97,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold 862 shares worth $104,916. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of stock.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,995 shares to 236,376 shares, valued at $20.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 15,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,792 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen Inv reported 1.9% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Montag A And Assoc owns 0.26% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 21,670 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd invested 1.25% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Ltd Company accumulated 0.21% or 3,691 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt accumulated 140,095 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 2,182 shares in its portfolio. Amer Registered Invest Advisor stated it has 9,149 shares. Boltwood reported 13,605 shares stake. Farmers invested in 0.3% or 8,094 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 36,326 shares. Moreover, Veritas Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 150,054 shares. Meridian has 0.77% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd reported 58,290 shares stake. Fcg Advsr Ltd Co holds 3,599 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $7,450 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.69, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold GNC shares while 31 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 11.85% more from 38.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,372 were accumulated by American Interest Inc. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 8,093 shares. Charles Schwab has 0.01% invested in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) for 5.40 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 162,987 shares. Shah Management holds 1.14% of its portfolio in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) for 800,000 shares. Ser Automobile Association holds 10,229 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Ltd accumulated 1.96 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 4,794 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Advisers Ltd Liability holds 82,529 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 90,695 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) for 1,548 shares. Cwm Limited holds 0% in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) or 3,500 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC).

Analysts await GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 65.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.2 per share. GNC’s profit will be $5.88 million for 6.43 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by GNC Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% negative EPS growth.