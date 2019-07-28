As Glycomimetics (GLYC) Share Value Rose, Franklin Resources Trimmed by $2.49 Million Its Stake; As Sun Communities (SUI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cbre Clarion Securities Has Decreased Position

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (GLYC) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 207,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.94 million, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Glycomimetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 550,611 shares traded or 65.99% up from the average. GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has declined 34.65% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GLYC News: 03/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.33; 30/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – UNDER TERMS OF CRADA, NCI MAY ALSO FUND ADDITIONAL RESEARCH; 20/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS OFFERING PRICES AT $17.00/SHR; 05/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS TO USE OS AS PRIMARY ENDPOINT, SEES RESULTS 4Q’20; 05/03/2018 GLYC CEO: STUDY MAY PROVIDE BASE FOR EXPANDED FUTURE AML USES; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS REPORTS 4Q & YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $123.9 MLN AS COMPARED TO $40.0 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016; 30/05/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS INC – CO TO SUPPLY GMI-1271 AS WELL AS PROVIDE FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO AUGMENT DATA ANALYSIS AND MONITORING FOR PHASE 3 PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – GlycoMimetics Announces Design of Phase 3 Clinical Trial for GMI-1271 in Relapsed/Refractory AML; 07/05/2018 – BVF Inc. Exits Position in GlycoMimetics

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 983,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.81 million, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $133.16. About 553,165 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06

Analysts await GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.36 earnings per share, down 38.46% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by GlycoMimetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% negative EPS growth.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 68,368 shares to 329,819 shares, valued at $61.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 156,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bbva Banco Frances S A (NYSE:BFR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold GLYC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 44.56 million shares or 0.36% more from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). 32,300 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP owns 250,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The has invested 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 17,604 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tci Wealth reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Franklin Resource Incorporated has 0.01% invested in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) for 1.76M shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda, Brazil-based fund reported 10,088 shares. Moore Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) for 50,000 shares. Weiss Multi reported 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 146,362 shares. 925,144 were reported by Axa. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC).

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 29,433 shares to 126,923 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO) by 19,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (NYSE:PDM).

