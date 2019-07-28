As Glu Mobile (GLUU) Share Value Declined, Holder Marathon Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Sm Energy Co (SM) Stock Price Declined While 1492 Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $749,819

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 139.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 44,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,708 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 31,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 2.79M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 22.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 50,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 172,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 222,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 5.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 4.31M shares traded or 59.58% up from the average. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 60.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 46,575 shares to 59,873 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $56.26 million activity.

Analysts await Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. GLUU’s profit will be $1.45 million for 192.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Glu Mobile Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 82,427 shares to 799,361 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 21,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,892 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. Ottoson Javan D bought $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Tuesday, May 7.