As Glu Mobile (GLUU) Share Price Declined, Marathon Capital Management Cut by $508,000 Its Stake; Boston Family Office Increases Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 22.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 50,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 172,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 222,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $611.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 2.60 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, up from 11,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 16/05/2018 – Rinnai Is First To Market With Amazon Alexa Integration; 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Amazon has built a team within Alexa to dive more deeply into the health-care space; 23/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Amazon has a top secret plan to build home robots; 27/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube):; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL Renew Contract For Thursday Night Football Streaming — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Management Llp has 0.19% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 1.52M shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp stated it has 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Illinois-based Northern has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Proshare Advisors Ltd Com owns 12,256 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc reported 76,200 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership has 147,096 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Marathon Cap Management stated it has 0.84% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Rothschild And Commerce Asset Management Us reported 1.28 million shares. Principal holds 23,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Co has 196,240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts owns 448,298 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 136,238 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.01% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $56.26 million activity.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 9,183 shares to 13,907 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 51,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

