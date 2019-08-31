As Globus Medical (GMED) Stock Rose, Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Decreased Position by $648,172; Proffitt & Goodson Lowered Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $1.09 Million

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Globus Medical Inc (GMED) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 13,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The hedge fund held 149,446 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38 million, down from 162,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Globus Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $51.07. About 455,360 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN RATE OF IMPLANT SUBSIDENCE WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH GROUPS; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 06/03/2018 – Globus Medical Enters Trauma Market; 12/03/2018 – globus medical, inc. | alvue balloon dilation system | K171939 | 03/07/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – RADIOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE CONFIRMED SOLID FUSION WAS ACHIEVED IN 100% OF LEVELS TREATED IN BOTH GROUPS; 06/04/2018 – DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD DATC.NS SAYS UNIT DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES CORP HAS ACQUIRED 75% STAKE IN RJ GLOBUS SOLUTIONS INC

More notable recent Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About Globus Medical, Inc.’s (NYSE:GMED) Earnings Trajectory? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Globus Medical Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Globus Medical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Signs Cancer Drug Licensing Deal, Adamis Offering, Surmodics Surges On Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Globus Medical Launches First Expandable Interspinous Fixation â€“ AERIALâ„¢ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold GMED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.90 million shares or 4.14% less from 65.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Essex Investment Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.25% stake. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.01% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) or 3,419 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 870,316 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Rice Hall James Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 311,342 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 10,400 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 164,387 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 95,892 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. 16,123 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Invesco reported 0.01% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 113,811 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 20,000 were reported by Bryn Mawr Tru Com.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orthofix Med Inc by 5,756 shares to 534,279 shares, valued at $30.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 232,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,524 shares, and has risen its stake in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21B for 13.51 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.