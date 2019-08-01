As Globus Medical (GMED) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Decreased Stake by $648,172; Hollencrest Securities Has Raised Bristol (BMY) Stake by $300,941; Stock Value Declined

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 16,007 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 7.53 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 166KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP- AGREEMENT WILL LEAD TO TRANSFER OF MARKETING AUTHORISATIONS FROM BMS TO CLINIGEN, WHICH WILL LIKELY BE COMPLETED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Globus Medical Inc (GMED) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 13,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The hedge fund held 149,446 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38M, down from 162,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Globus Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 170,799 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 25/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL: POSITIVE RESULTS FOR DISC-DISEASE TREATMENT; 21/05/2018 – GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD GLOS.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.24 BLN RUPEES VS 2.81 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/03/2018 – globus medical, inc. | alvue balloon dilation system | K171939 | 03/07/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.52; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY SALES $695M, EST. $691.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Globus Medical Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMED); 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold GMED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.90 million shares or 4.14% less from 65.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.11% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). American Century Companies invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Bessemer Gru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 38,069 shares. First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 103,356 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 11,801 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Credit Agricole S A holds 93,750 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 231,678 shares. Moody Bancorp Division owns 116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 502,202 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas has 42,093 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 13,414 shares.

More notable recent Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Globus Medical Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:GMED – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Globus Medical’s SECURE®C Cervical Artificial Disc Receives Expanded Insurance Coverage – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Globus Medical, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) CEO Dave Demski on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 7,210 shares to 10,681 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerg Market Vipers (VWO) by 8,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,195 shares to 9,672 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,095 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Ellington Management Group Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson Co Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Meyer Handelman Co holds 641,738 shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4,444 shares. Fagan Associate holds 4,310 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. One Trading Lp holds 0.03% or 105,621 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Co Ma owns 10,595 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wendell David Assocs owns 15,036 shares. 13,865 were reported by Diligent Limited Liability Company. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 136,989 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,034 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Putnam Fl Investment has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 19,165 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt stated it has 32,976 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hamel Assocs Incorporated reported 0.19% stake.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.