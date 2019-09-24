As Globus Med (GMED) Stock Price Rose, Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Lifted Holding; Ares Management Has Lowered Its Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Holding by $3.56 Million as Valuation Declined

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 74.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 209,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 70,437 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 279,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 360,572 shares traded or 121.16% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Distribution of $0.32 Per Share and Announces Fiscal Year 2018; 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO; 27/04/2018 – 1Q Earnings ‘as Good as It Gets,’ Says Credit Suisse’s Golub (Video)

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 14,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 334,492 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.15 million, up from 320,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 270,774 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.52; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY SALES $695M, EST. $691.0M; 25/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | aerial™ interspinous fixation | K180817 | 05/21/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 15/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Positive Clinical Results for Lateral Expandable Technology; 06/04/2018 – DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD DATC.NS SAYS UNIT DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES CORP HAS ACQUIRED 75% STAKE IN RJ GLOBUS SOLUTIONS INC; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $42.39 million for 14.80 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold GBDC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 16.34 million shares or 0.65% more from 16.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold GMED shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 63.86 million shares or 1.52% more from 62.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.