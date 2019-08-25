As Globus Med (GMED) Share Price Rose, Holder Legal & General Group Plc Trimmed Position; Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Boosted Holding by $525,000 as Stock Value Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 1.08 million shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.5% TO 2.5%; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE19; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC SFM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.26, REV VIEW $5.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFM); 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT INCREASED COMPANY’S TOTAL COMMITMENTS TO $700 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS $1.22 TO $1.28; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDED ITS MATURITY THROUGH MARCH 2023; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $165 MLN – $170 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Amends and Expands Credit Facility

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 9,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 279,069 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 288,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 591,822 shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY SALES $695M, EST. $691.0M; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | patriot colonial spacer, sustain spacer | K173722 | 05/23/2018 |; 12/03/2018 – globus medical inc. | sp-fix® spinous process fixation plate, | K180156 | 03/07/2018 |; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 06/04/2018 – DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD DATC.NS SAYS UNIT DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES CORP HAS ACQUIRED 75% STAKE IN RJ GLOBUS SOLUTIONS INC; 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL: POSITIVE RESULTS FOR DISC-DISEASE TREATMENT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Call) (NYSE:AXL) by 200,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 102,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc holds 101,197 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech Inc holds 0.02% or 194,309 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership owns 0.1% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 49,886 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 0% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 46 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 23,318 shares. Carroll Associates invested in 0% or 46 shares. Oppenheimer & Company Incorporated holds 0.01% or 14,512 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Com invested in 112,575 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 13.88M shares. Nuveen Asset Llc has invested 0.02% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 0.01% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Cambridge Investment Research Advisors owns 40,223 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,890 shares.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.65M shares to 9.11M shares, valued at $454.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delphi Technologies Plc by 30,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).