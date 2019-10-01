As Globant Sa Usd1.20 (GLOB) Stock Price Rose, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Cut Position by $395,516; As Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Stock Price Declined, Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Boosted Its Holding by $806,000

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 205,265 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Globant Sa Usd1.20 (GLOB) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 3,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 771,497 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.96M, down from 775,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Globant Sa Usd1.20 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $91.58. About 167,540 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 06/03/2018 Globant Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 13; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB cash flows are not what they appear. Unusual involvement in trading and investing has generated $68m in cash flow between 2011-2016 #recurring?; 06/04/2018 – Globant Launches Its Media Over-the-Top (OTT) Studio; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has sold or transferred $80m in shares since IPO. Structuring of trusts by $GLOB management potentially makes it more difficult to track insider selling; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 16/04/2018 – Globant Files Annual Report for 2017; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB short thesis pulls back the “premium valuation” curtain to show a decelerating business warranting a crisis in management confidence; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA – QTRLY NON-IFRS ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS WAS $0.38 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q REV. $119.7M, EST. $114.0M

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 15,785 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 82,235 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Vanguard accumulated 2.39M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 8,022 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Captrust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). D E Shaw And Communication Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) or 280,041 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 1.67M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 12,546 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 2,237 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Com reported 49,488 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 46,200 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 106,024 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold GLOB shares while 55 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.02 million shares or 4.67% more from 25.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 29,134 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated holds 0.14% or 541,786 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Assocs Inc accumulated 0% or 151 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0% or 54,677 shares. Brookstone Capital Management holds 0.03% or 5,664 shares. Icon Advisers Comm accumulated 0.11% or 11,400 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc accumulated 52,777 shares. Korea Investment invested in 16,548 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 55,787 shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 39,993 shares. 40,706 are held by Shaker Investments Ltd Liability Oh. Parkside Bank & Trust And, Missouri-based fund reported 1,299 shares.

