As Globant Sa. (GLOB) Stock Value Rose, Navellier & Associates Has Raised Position; Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Market Valuation Declined While Keywise Capital Management LTD Cut Its Stake by $2.83 Million

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Globant Sa. (GLOB) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 21,873 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 18,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Globant Sa. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 243,803 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.56 TO $1.64; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB cash flows are not what they appear. Unusual involvement in trading and investing has generated $68m in cash flow between 2011-2016 #recurring?; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Rev $502M-$510M; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 16/04/2018 – $GLOB board of advisor Martin Sorrell resigned from $WPP over the weekend. We reviewed $GLOB 20-F and found a worrisome restatement; 04/04/2018 – SP adjusted “adjusted EPS” for outsourced IT operations are on average 36% lower than adjusted EPS numbers reported by $GLOB; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q Rev $119.7M; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.58, REV VIEW $504.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22.4 PCT

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 354,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 6.96 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.08 million, down from 7.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 4.93M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $86.80M for 17.69 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

