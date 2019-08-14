As Globant S A (GLOB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Shaker Investments Has Lowered by $481,735 Its Stake; Tieton Capital Management Has Trimmed Steelcase (SCS) Stake by $1.12 Million as Stock Value Declined

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 6,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 45,690 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 52,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $100.31. About 96,058 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT EXTENDS DECLINE TO 4.1%, MOST SINCE JAN. 25; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 16/04/2018 – Globant Files Annual Report for 2017; 06/03/2018 Globant Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 13; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 40c; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q EPS 28c; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Rev $124M-$126M; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AT SPRUCE POINT

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 114,034 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 3,546 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Wasatch holds 1.89 million shares. Bollard Group Inc Lc owns 400 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Management has invested 0.16% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Fdx Advisors Inc reported 8,616 shares. Stephens Inc Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 3,859 shares. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas has invested 0.02% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Us Bancshares De reported 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability reported 200 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated owns 148 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Moreover, M&T Bancorporation Corp has 0% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.02% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Nordea Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 14,382 shares.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 47,200 shares to 85,290 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP).

More notable recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Globant Invests in Singularity University – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Globant acquires Belatrix Software – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Globant S.A.’s (NYSE:GLOB) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $14.94M for 61.16 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46M for 9.05 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 37,325 shares. Comml Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Prelude Mgmt holds 0.01% or 17,519 shares. Hillsdale Inv stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 112,156 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Prudential has invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Metropolitan Life Co invested in 9,809 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4.33 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 6.30 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.03% or 3.23M shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 513,677 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 530,600 shares.