As Globant S A (GLOB) Market Value Rose, Thornburg Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $7.63 Million; Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lifted Csx Corp. (CSX) Holding

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 55.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 107,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 87,312 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 194,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.22% or $6.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.6. About 405,753 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 03/04/2018 – Globant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Globant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.58, REV VIEW $504.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 06/03/2018 Globant Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 13; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Adj EPS $1.56-Adj EPS $1.64; 04/04/2018 – $WPP, $GLOB largest investor, investigation into its CEO Martin Sorrell ($GLOB Advisory Board member) for misuse of company assets and allegations of improper behavior could potentially lead to a major overhang on $GLOB share price

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp. (CSX) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 22,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 10.01M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749.13M, up from 9.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $65.29. About 1.36M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 208,103 shares. Capital Advisors Lc holds 0.03% or 6,527 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has invested 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Oklahoma-based Gibraltar Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 6.87% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Beach Counsel Inc Pa owns 0.04% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 4,784 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Alps Advsr has 0.01% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 16,739 shares. Moreover, Trust Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 12,021 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 52,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 92 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Logan Capital Inc owns 99,561 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc Inc owns 1.17M shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Southeast Asset invested in 6,973 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.04% or 3,675 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 177,931 shares to 170,585 shares, valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 2.88 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,097 are held by Baker Avenue Asset L P. Fdx has 8,616 shares. Polen Capital Mgmt Ltd has 19,496 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Company holds 0% or 132 shares. United Kingdom-based Sloane Robinson Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 3.4% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Bollard Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Tompkins Finance owns 606 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 65,774 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Lc reported 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Barclays Public Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Loomis Sayles Communication LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Stifel Corp invested in 23,853 shares. Redwood Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 27,574 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Group Ltd accumulated 5 shares.