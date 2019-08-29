As Globant S A Com (GLOB) Stock Rose, Sloane Robinson Llp Has Trimmed by $5.57 Million Its Position; Bvf Has Raised Its Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Stake by $2.82 Million

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 235,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.87. About 26,806 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE); 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO D; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $94.34. About 164,790 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has sold or transferred $80m in shares since IPO. Structuring of trusts by $GLOB management potentially makes it more difficult to track insider selling; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB short thesis pulls back the “premium valuation” curtain to show a decelerating business warranting a crisis in management confidence; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SEES 2Q NON-IFRS EPS 36C TO 40C, EST. 36C; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q REV. $119.7M, EST. $114.0M; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q EPS 28c; 16/04/2018 – We criticized $GLOB for lack of transparency of its organic growth, and guess what, they become less transparent. Impossible now to determine revenue contribution from recent acquisitions

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.13 million activity.

More notable recent Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Concert Pharma secures $50M stock sales agreement – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Concert Pharmaceuticals: Cheap Valuation With Multiple Programs Moving Forward – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Concert And Processa: Pentoxifylline Reborn – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Signs Cancer Drug Licensing Deal, Adamis Offering, Surmodics Surges On Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CNCE) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Invesco Ltd reported 24,110 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 43,070 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 106,279 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 132,192 shares. Alps Advsr Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 14,160 shares. Moreover, Knott David M has 0.4% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 149,079 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 703,600 shares. Axa owns 27,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 28,500 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 12,965 shares. Perceptive Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 2.20 million shares stake. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE).

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vbi Vaccines Inc by 494,285 shares to 4.72M shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 516,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Kura Oncology Inc.

More notable recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Globant Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Globant acquires Belatrix Software – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Globant Acquires Belatrix Software For LatAm IT Consulting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% stake. Contravisory has 0% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Wasatch Inc owns 1.89 million shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 0.04% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) or 285,688 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.01% or 118,681 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Fincl holds 606 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). The France-based Comgest Glob Investors Sas has invested 0.02% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Bailard Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Parametric Port Ltd Liability Company stated it has 61,607 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 126,325 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,683 shares. Sloane Robinson Llp has invested 3.4% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Alliancebernstein Lp has 10,710 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 19,392 shares.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 98,500 shares to 133,400 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A by 96,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.