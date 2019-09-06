As Globant S A Com (GLOB) Share Value Rose, Sloane Robinson Llp Trimmed Stake; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Boosted Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position by $1.27 Million; Stock Rose

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $95.84. About 13,529 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 13/03/2018 – Globant at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22.4 PCT; 06/03/2018 Globant Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 13; 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q REV. $119.7M, EST. $114.0M; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA – QTRLY NON-IFRS ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS WAS $0.38 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has leveraged the company’s status as a Foreign Private Issuer Exemptions to deliver governance significantly below NYSE listing standards; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Rev $124M-$126M; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 2189.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 43,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 45,790 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 181,954 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 9 – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Enterprise (EPD) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Inv Mi invested in 36,122 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc reported 174,651 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx reported 355,163 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 10.91M shares or 5.52% of its portfolio. Bridgecreek Invest Limited Liability Com holds 170,215 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Everett Harris And Communication Ca invested in 145,130 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe invested in 0.37% or 11,690 shares. Miller Inv Management Lp invested in 0.06% or 7,500 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Hightower Ser Lta reported 656,390 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr invested in 225,487 shares. 53,782 were reported by Strategic Ltd Com. Freestone Limited Com holds 0.29% or 166,937 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 0% or 17,549 shares in its portfolio.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 657,955 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 67,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,870 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Llc owns 0% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 132 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 0.01% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 509,731 shares. Bell Fincl Bank reported 8,490 shares. Sei reported 24,302 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Company holds 24,417 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 3,377 shares. Hood River Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.04% or 567,843 shares. D E Shaw & reported 45,837 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Co owns 7,973 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc holds 0.01% or 7,601 shares. Pnc holds 102,055 shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 392 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 36,308 shares. Amer Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

More notable recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Globant S.A.’s (NYSE:GLOB) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Globant Stock Is Positioned For Attractive Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Globant Lifts Full-Year Guidance After a Strong Q2 – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 238,700 shares to 506,800 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 354,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 811,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.