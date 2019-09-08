As Globant S A Com (GLOB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Sloane Robinson Llp Lowered Its Holding by $5.57 Million; Awm Investment Company Has Cut Stake in Pc (PCTI) by $417,060

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Pc (PCTI) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 83,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.14% . The institutional investor held 190,987 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $957,000, down from 274,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Pc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.00M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 293,493 shares traded or 143.13% up from the average. PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has declined 26.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 08/05/2018 – PCTEL Unveils 900 MHz MIMO Yagi Antennas for Utilities and Industrial IoT; 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ II Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers; 22/04/2018 – DJ PCTEL Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTI); 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ Il Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers; 15/03/2018 – PCTEL Reports $23.3 Million in Fourth Quarter Revenue; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Rev $23.3M; 09/05/2018 – PCTEL Reports $21.7 Million in First Quarter Revenue; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Rev $21.7M; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 03/04/2018 – PCTEL Opens Wireless Product Development Center

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $93.45. About 102,288 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – SP adjusted “adjusted EPS” for outsourced IT operations are on average 36% lower than adjusted EPS numbers reported by $GLOB; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q Rev $119.7M; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $502 MLN TO $510 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Globant has been selected by Thomas Cook Money as a preferred IT Development Partner; 11/05/2018 – Globant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB repeated changes to 4Q16 numbers gives the impression of potential manipulation to meet consensus expectations; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AT SPRUCE POINT; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 06/03/2018 Globant Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 13

Analysts await PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 155.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. PCTI’s profit will be $924,384 for 35.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by PCTEL, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold PCTI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.65 million shares or 2.36% less from 10.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 23,392 shares. 1.43 million are held by Renaissance Technology Limited Company. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 91,839 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Saturna Corp invested 0% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd reported 0.02% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Penbrook Mgmt Limited holds 0.36% or 69,835 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 524,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1492 Cap Management owns 37,022 shares. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 152,737 shares. Awm Investment Co Inc owns 0.19% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 190,987 shares. Ancora Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Perritt Cap reported 0.92% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Morgan Stanley stated it has 88,141 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 104 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $29,476 activity. Neumann David A also bought $4,658 worth of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) on Friday, June 7. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider Bacastow Shelley J bought $4,650.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 39,505 shares to 211,246 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua Metals Inc. by 1.64M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc..

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $17.93M for 47.68 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr Sprott Gl Mine (SGDM) by 22,000 shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Opera Ltd by 107,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD).