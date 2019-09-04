As Globant S A Com (GLOB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Sloane Robinson Llp Decreased Position; Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Bandera Partners Decreased by $639,100 Its Position

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $91.58. About 297,409 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.56 TO $1.64; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Rev $502M-$510M; 16/04/2018 – $GLOB board of advisor Martin Sorrell resigned from $WPP over the weekend. We reviewed $GLOB 20-F and found a worrisome restatement; 09/05/2018 – Globant Launches Its Cybersecurity Studio To Formalize its Offerings; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT EXTENDS DECLINE TO 4.1%, MOST SINCE JAN. 25; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has sold or transferred $80m in shares since IPO. Structuring of trusts by $GLOB management potentially makes it more difficult to track insider selling; 16/04/2018 – Globant Files Annual Report for 2017; 06/03/2018 – Globant has been selected by Thomas Cook Money as a preferred IT Development Partner; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $502 MLN TO $510 MLN; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22.4 PCT

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 73,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 8.05M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – UK investigators enter Cambridge Analytica offices in London; 26/03/2018 – Facebook takes out ads in US, UK to apologize for privacy flap, but polls show sinking support; 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controvery; 21/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in Cambridge Analytica scandal; 07/03/2018 – HUNGARY’S PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBAN SPEAKS IN FACEBOOK VIDEO; 20/03/2018 – Times Colonist: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower #ChristopherWylie in 2016: source…; 25/05/2018 – Facebook and Google accused of ignoring GDPR rules; 28/03/2018 – INDIA SEEKS RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK BY APRIL 4 ON FIVE QUERIES; 26/04/2018 – ODG Partners With Leading Japanese Telco KDDI to Bring ODG Smartglasses to Japan; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg’s Personal Data Sold to Cambridge

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 164,400 shares to 220,900 shares, valued at $40.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 21,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And LP has invested 0.04% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Sloane Robinson Llp stated it has 3.4% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Contravisory Invest Mngmt Incorporated owns 17 shares. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Calamos Advsr Lc invested in 0.02% or 41,990 shares. 25,634 are held by Comerica Natl Bank. Cim Limited Company owns 2,907 shares. Agf Investments Inc reported 50,325 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) or 9,097 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Northern Trust reported 142,062 shares. 1832 Asset LP reported 738,900 shares. Navellier & Assoc owns 18,773 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. M&T Bancorporation holds 4,469 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $17.55 million for 46.72 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

