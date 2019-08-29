As Global Pmts (GPN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Chase Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake by $2.14 Million; Aldebaran Financial Upped Centene Del (CNC) Stake by $1.14 Million

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 60.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 10,250 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 25,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $163.43. About 1.64 million shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29)

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 4.07M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “More Problems Emerge For This Health Care ETF – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Centene expands offerings in 10 states as acquisition with WellCare continues – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Start Comparing CVS Stock to UnitedHealth – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund owns 98,088 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Allstate invested in 23,814 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Inc holds 0.04% or 883,966 shares. Elk Creek Prns Limited Company owns 4,622 shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,238 were reported by Psagot House Ltd. Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.29% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 122 shares. Grisanti Management Limited Liability holds 95,608 shares. Petrus Trust Lta owns 6,714 shares. First Personal Ser reported 294 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,919 shares to 9,309 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 13,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,662 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 63,400 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division accumulated 1,486 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs owns 419 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 73,388 shares. Brinker Cap reported 20,341 shares. Adi Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,000 shares. Cipher LP invested in 0.07% or 6,831 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 0.06% or 22,484 shares. Atlanta Capital Management L L C has invested 0.35% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Stellar Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2.54% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc stated it has 8 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.02% or 1,719 shares. Element Limited Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 210,124 shares.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 144,620 shares to 473,502 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.