As Global Pmts (GPN) Valuation Rose, Pdt Partners Cut Its Holding by $2.06 Million; Atlanta Capital Group Has Upped Its Position in Visa (V) by $760,188

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 15,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,020 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, down from 87,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $166.21. About 153,278 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 4,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,680 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 57,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.22. About 1.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acacia Communications Inc by 17,061 shares to 82,400 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 16,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. GPN’s profit will be $219.36 million for 29.68 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Altria – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TSS, LTXB and CJ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “As Square Stock Grows, Itâ€™s Changing the Game – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $584,985 activity. SILBERSTEIN ALAN M sold $86,037 worth of stock or 700 shares. BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR had sold 3,500 shares worth $425,202 on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 15 shares. Girard Prtn Limited invested in 7,980 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp has 0.64% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Oppenheimer & Co reported 1,771 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 108,643 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% or 27,507 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,263 shares. Parkside Bankshares holds 146 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.08% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 47,100 shares. Raymond James Associates accumulated 0.02% or 83,897 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0.05% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited owns 1.14% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 256,955 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 139,928 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt accumulated 4,264 shares. 55,570 were reported by Centre Asset Management Ltd Com. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 136,788 shares. Davis Prns Llc has invested 5.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Morgan Stanley has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Forbes J M & Llp invested in 2.79% or 83,312 shares. 133,938 are held by Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp. Kwmg Lc has 396 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Steinberg Glob Asset Management has 0.6% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Utah Retirement holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 332,863 shares. Omers Administration Corp has invested 2.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Duncker Streett And Inc holds 0.81% or 22,579 shares. Coastline Trust Company invested 0.45% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Weiss Asset LP stated it has 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aviance Ltd Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7,441 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.