As Global Pmts (GPN) Valuation Rose, Holder Tt International Lowered Its Stake by $1.08 Million; As Unilever N.V. (UN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Inverness Counsel Has Boosted Its Position

Tt International decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 7,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 20,453 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 28,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.37. About 1.85M shares traded or 28.36% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Unilever N.V. (UN) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 26,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 579,093 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76M, up from 552,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Unilever N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.01 billion market cap company. It closed at $62.69 lastly. It is down 0.68% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 18/05/2018 – FITCH REVISES UNILEVER OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS AT ‘A+’; 15/03/2018 – The Cable – Theresa May, Unilever & Toys R Us; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q OTHER INCOME 1B RUPEES; 06/03/2018 Unilever Grows U.S. Urban Farming Commitment with New Mission-Based Brand; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q REV. 10.7T RUPIAH; 15/03/2018 – Opening Quote: Unilever’s non Brexit, GKN’s European ally; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO GRAEME PITKETHLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO- INTENDS TO APPOINT DAVID HAINES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL SPREADS BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO,EFFECTIVE FROM COMPLETION OF DEAL WITH UNILEVER; 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SELL MARGARINE BUSINESS TO SIGMA BIDCO; 06/04/2018 – Polman has enhanced Unilever but Dutch move is a serious misjudgment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Sarl accumulated 71,415 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Com stated it has 85,961 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Limited invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs stated it has 9,336 shares. Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Rampart Investment Company Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,040 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pittenger Anderson owns 1,000 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 60 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 24,227 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 1,715 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap owns 24,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 24,985 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.07% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 267,247 shares. D E Shaw owns 185,429 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 113,330 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $288.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 54,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 791,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 20.15% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.34 per share. GPN’s profit will be $239.46M for 27.08 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.59% EPS growth.

