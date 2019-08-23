As Global Pmts (GPN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Tt International Cut Stake; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $2.62 Million

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 13,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 76,854 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60 million, down from 90,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $210.71. About 6.83 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays; 13/03/2018 – US News: Apple Supplier Wistron Secures Land to Build New Site in Southern India; 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%; 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT

Tt International decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 7,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 20,453 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 28,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.37 billion market cap company. It closed at $162.27 lastly. It is down 49.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 70,641 shares to 104,228 shares, valued at $11.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 25,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% or 272,588 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 0.02% or 1,558 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.12% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 7.36M shares. Old National Bancorporation In reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,299 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Company accumulated 148,541 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Com invested in 646,849 shares. Automobile Association invested 0.13% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). National Asset Management stated it has 1,535 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Manhattan holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 29,346 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated reported 14,065 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.07% or 6.11M shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt invested 0.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rodgers Brothers reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moneta Gp Invest Advsrs Llc stated it has 80,832 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Incorporated has invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loudon Invest Ltd Liability reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 63,143 were reported by Muhlenkamp And Comm. Tctc Hldg Ltd Liability Company owns 118,218 shares. Park Corp Oh holds 2.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 258,599 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 67,926 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset LP holds 1.69 million shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Co owns 29,996 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Communication Mn invested in 24.98 million shares or 1.41% of the stock. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Co Nj holds 147,847 shares. Amg Natl Bancshares has 8,057 shares. Stearns Financial Services reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 137,000 shares to 143,500 shares, valued at $15.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 8,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).