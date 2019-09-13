As Global Pmts (GPN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Investment House Has Trimmed by $2.28 Million Its Position; Citizens & Northern Boosted Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake by $590,561

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 89.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 14,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 1,585 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $254,000, down from 15,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.7. About 386,912 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 3,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 14,817 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, up from 10,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $153.06. About 426,672 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $955.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,119 shares to 39,989 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 6,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 20.15% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.34 per share. GPN’s profit will be $252.25 million for 26.04 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Counsel has 0.01% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 2,200 shares. Pointstate LP holds 9,800 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 1,764 shares. Hudock Cap Limited Com reported 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% or 9,018 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Greenleaf, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,250 shares. Pitcairn Com invested 0.05% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Tealwood Asset Mgmt has 13,588 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Echo Street Capital Mngmt accumulated 308,699 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP owns 46,161 shares. 8,829 were accumulated by First Mercantile Tru. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Sandhill Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.86% or 288,686 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 252,282 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blume Cap Mgmt reported 600 shares. 27,771 were reported by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Incorporated Adv. Crosslink Cap holds 0.49% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 14,134 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability holds 260,114 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners owns 15,828 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited accumulated 0.04% or 144,833 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 269,626 are held by Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 19,891 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Laurion Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 169,911 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta invested in 0.06% or 2,296 shares. Stoneridge Partners Ltd Liability has invested 1.52% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 9,226 are held by Fiduciary Tru. Pinnacle Associates reported 0.2% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).