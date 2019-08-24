As Global Pmts (GPN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Three Peaks Capital Management Cut Its Position; Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Humana (HUM) as Share Value Rose

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 15,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 33,943 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 49,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.01. About 1.08 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (HUM) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 3,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 30,002 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, down from 33,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $286.96. About 754,020 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 05/04/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS OK TRANSACTION WITH CONSORTIUM INCL HUMANA, TPG; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA REPORTS 1Q 2018 FINL RESULTS; RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 EPS; 10/04/2018 – Humana Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Humana AB: Invitation to presentation of Humanas first quarter report 2018; 27/03/2018 – Humana Foundation Addressing Root Causes to Create Improved and Sustained Positive Health Outcomes; 15/03/2018 – Extendicare Announces March 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.70 TO $14.10, SAW $13.50 TO $14; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Curo Transaction Expected to Close During Summer; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Advisors holds 0.54% or 30,785 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited reported 24,553 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 24,227 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.15% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,371 shares. 194,568 were reported by Millennium Management Lc. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Axa holds 412,905 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. New York-based Adi Management Ltd Co has invested 3.27% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,706 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 105,717 shares. Covington Capital, a California-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Axiom Invsts Limited Liability Corporation De invested in 421,840 shares. Gw Henssler & Associates Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 2,111 shares.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,011 shares to 15,213 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 249,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

