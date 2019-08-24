As Global Pmts (GPN) Stock Rose, Hbk Sorce Advisory Increased Position; As Wpx Energy (WPX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Encompass Capital Advisors Lowered Holding by $18.79 Million

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 465.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 10,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 13,262 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 2,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.01. About 1.08 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 42.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.95M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58M, down from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 7.94M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (RLY) by 187,307 shares to 320,076 shares, valued at $8.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 12,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,432 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability has 0.64% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Fred Alger Management reported 241 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated stated it has 11,570 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jnba owns 100 shares. Crawford Counsel holds 0.01% or 2,200 shares. 862 are owned by Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Liability Company. First Personal Finance Serv stated it has 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Atria Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Guardian Life Of America has 446 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 10,842 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset. Of Vermont holds 0% or 59 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 24,227 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 3,706 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). First Manhattan has 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

