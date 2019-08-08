As Global Pmts (GPN) Stock Rose, Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Upped by $1.48 Million Its Position; Cypress Capital Group Maintains Stake in Agilent Technologies (A)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 124.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 4,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 8,944 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 3,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.13. About 201,121 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Enables Complete Workflow Solutions Across Agilent’s Instrument Platforms; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 465.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 10,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 13,262 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 2,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $159.57. About 440,478 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 44,023 shares to 181,120 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 18,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,423 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global Payments Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Global Payments, Total System Services Announce Merger Of Equals: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Global Payments gets $2B term loan, $3B revolver – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Agilent, Amazon, American Water Works, Crocs, Deere, GE, Gilead, Slack, Teva and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited reported 256,955 shares stake. Asset Management One Communication Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 114,232 shares. Synovus Finance Corp has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Moreover, River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has 0.33% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 1832 Asset Management LP accumulated 38,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 22,484 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr Lc. Fifth Third Bancshares has 0.02% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 18,229 shares. Td Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 410,989 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.08% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). The New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 9,430 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 334 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management holds 518,808 shares. Frontier Co Lc has invested 1.83% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $584,985 activity. 3,500 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares with value of $425,202 were sold by BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR. 600 shares valued at $73,746 were sold by JACOBS WILLIAM I on Thursday, February 14.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $685,454 activity.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Be Disappointed With Their 83% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income and FFO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lee Enterprises reports third quarter results NYSE:LEE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,943 shares to 24,315 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco by 2,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,680 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IJH).