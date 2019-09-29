As Global Pmts (GPN) Shares Rose, Td Asset Management Has Raised Position by $7.96 Million; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shareholder Oz Management LP Has Increased Position by $7.42 Million

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 49,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 460,720 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.78 million, up from 410,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156.84. About 1.69M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 16,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 611,711 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280.34 million, up from 595,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $544.28. About 286,195 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 0.83% or 3,475 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 8,616 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc holds 1.85% or 23,600 shares in its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cibc Markets Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Atlanta Management L L C owns 107,968 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 110 are held by Motco. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 0% or 2 shares. Blackrock accumulated 5.53M shares. First Eagle Management Lc invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Old Commercial Bank In reported 0.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Maverick Capital holds 16,190 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Boston Family Office Limited Liability has 0.43% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 9,051 shares. Moreover, Montag A & Associates Inc has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Pennsylvania-based Stevens Mgmt Lp has invested 0.26% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Greenblatt Magic Formula Stocks in Basic Materials – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: The Home Depot vs. Sherwin-Williams – The Motley Fool” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turtle Beach Corp (Call) by 60,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.62M shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $66.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,579 shares to 78,809 shares, valued at $18.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cable One Inc by 730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,284 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Global Payments Inc (GPN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 372% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Global Payments Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “CDW Set to Break Into the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global Payments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Contravisory Invest has 3,423 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsr Lp has 0.06% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). First Personal holds 434 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Principal Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 242,599 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Andra Ap accumulated 0.13% or 28,500 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 225 shares. Regions invested 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). British Columbia Investment Management reported 30,576 shares. Blair William Com Il reported 0.03% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Coho Prtn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 844,556 shares. Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 9,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tt Intll stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Gradient Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).