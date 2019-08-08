As Global Pmts (GPN) Shares Rose, Chase Investment Counsel Cut Its Position by $2.14 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Ims Capital Management Cut Position

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 60.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 10,250 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 25,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $157.87. About 1.90 million shares traded or 21.62% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53 million shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Malay Mail: Amazon is said to squeeze suppliers to curb losses in price wars; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 24/04/2018 – Amazon in talks to buy Evine Live TV-shopping channel, sources say; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – Amazon: Seeing ‘Remarkable’ Acceleration in AWS Growth; 02/04/2018 – Trump hits Amazon yet again Monday: Claims post office losing ‘a fortune’ and other retailers pay more in taxes; 24/04/2018 – Locus Technologies to offer its EHS multi-tenant SaaS Locus Platform on Amazon Web Services; 06/03/2018 – @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers; 16/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER FDA OFFICIAL FOR HEALTH UNIT:CNBC; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helped Chinese businesses on Amazon

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Temasek Holding (Private) reported 35,153 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Mitchell Capital Mngmt invested in 4.51% or 7,173 shares. Capital Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 5,855 shares stake. Meridian Mgmt Co reported 1,835 shares stake. Concourse Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 8.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc holds 5,519 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Marathon Trading Inv Management Ltd reported 1,283 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated invested in 0.84% or 13,643 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments has invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Wright Investors Serv Incorporated has 3.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Roosevelt Gp Inc reported 4.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Street owns 16.54M shares. Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bender Robert & reported 8,066 shares. Vision Management holds 6,193 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74 million and $122.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.51 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,515 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Automobile Association owns 0.13% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 379,384 shares. 1,466 are held by Putnam Limited Liability Company. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 14,019 shares. Fil Limited invested in 292,872 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation owns 1,112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication has invested 0.14% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Qs Limited Liability holds 3,706 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset holds 0.48% or 1.60M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 9,300 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.14% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 109,832 shares. Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 72 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $584,985 activity. BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR had sold 3,500 shares worth $425,202. On Thursday, February 14 SILBERSTEIN ALAN M sold $86,037 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 700 shares.