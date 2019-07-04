As Global Pmts (GPN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Three Peaks Capital Management Lowered Stake; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Raised Position by $1.89 Million

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 490.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 30,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,623 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 16/03/2018 – CITI REMOVES ROSNEFT FROM FOCUS LIST ON POLITICAL TENSIONS; 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 17/05/2018 – Gulf Breeze News: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500m loan; 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 15,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,943 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 49,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $162.99. About 597,282 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) by 323,700 shares to 146,400 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,100 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. GPN’s profit will be $219.37M for 29.11 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.24% EPS growth.

