As Global Pmts (GPN) Share Value Rose, Hbk Sorce Advisory Raised Stake; Amarin Plc (AMRN) Shareholder Birchview Capital LP Upped Its Position by $380,000 as Share Value Declined

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 5.96M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 465.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 10,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,262 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 2,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $169.64. About 2.32M shares traded or 60.46% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.83 million activity. On Friday, February 15 the insider Kalb Michael Wayne sold $439,525. The insider Kennedy Joseph T sold 42,624 shares worth $745,468.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $584,985 activity. $86,037 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares were sold by SILBERSTEIN ALAN M. 600 shares were sold by JACOBS WILLIAM I, worth $73,746 on Thursday, February 14.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (RLY) by 187,307 shares to 320,076 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 52,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,411 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).