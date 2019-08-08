As Global Pmts (GPN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Boosted Its Position; As Lockhead Martin (LMT) Stock Value Rose, Lafleur & Godfrey Upped Position by $642,000

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 465.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 10,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 13,262 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 2,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $157.87. About 1.90M shares traded or 21.62% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29)

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Lockhead Martin Corp (LMT) by 51.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 6,275 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 4,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Lockhead Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $369.3. About 1.22M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 09/05/2018 – The Korean defense company partnered with Lockheed Martin to build the T-50A trainer jet in hopes of securing a U.S. Air Force contract worth roughly $16 billion; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – GREGORY KEE OF LOCKHEED MARTIN, DIETMAR THELEN, REPRESENTING MBDA,TO LEAD JV FROM MBDA DEUTSCHLAND OFFICE IN SCHROBENHAUSEN; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 12/04/2018 – HM Dunn AeroSystems, a Gridiron Capital, LLC Portfolio Company, Names Anderson Chief Executive Officer; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $584,985 activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR sold $425,202. SILBERSTEIN ALAN M sold 700 shares worth $86,037.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America Corp De owns 1.51 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 876,176 were accumulated by Temasek Holding (Private) Ltd. Proshare Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 18,994 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc owns 268 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 60,075 shares. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 9,493 shares. Churchill Management Corporation has invested 0.06% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,200 shares. Rmb Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 14,019 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.08% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 85,961 shares. Chase Inv Counsel holds 10,250 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 17,712 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Asset Com stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt stated it has 334 shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 14,648 shares to 194,904 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 53,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,769 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $229,533 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers reported 2,067 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Hallmark Capital Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corporation stated it has 7,709 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 760 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited stated it has 78,757 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Lafayette Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,255 shares. Campbell Newman Asset owns 42,970 shares. Ent Svcs Corp owns 2,322 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 715 were accumulated by Davis R M Incorporated. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt has 2,523 shares. Burt Wealth invested in 0.06% or 410 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 321,658 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 917,145 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR) by 5,605 shares to 100,049 shares, valued at $14.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,390 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Shrt Nat Muni (SUB).

