As Global Pmts (GPN) Market Value Rose, Holder Investment House Trimmed Stake by $2.28 Million; Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Raised Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $1.49 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 113.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 7,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 14,313 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, up from 6,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $204.36. About 444,367 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 89.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 14,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 1,585 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $254,000, down from 15,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $167.29. About 1.92M shares traded or 26.94% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Fin Fincl Bank Tru accumulated 144 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd holds 524 shares. Mirador Ptnrs LP holds 1,426 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Pnc Financial Services Gp holds 0.04% or 228,769 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldg Ltd holds 1.82% or 341,260 shares. Maverick Cap owns 24,420 shares. Andra Ap reported 14,700 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.58% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 849,690 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 4,607 were reported by Neumann Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 89,370 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legacy Private reported 29,049 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.16% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 14,970 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership accumulated 51,940 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy or Sell Canopy Growth Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canopy Growth’s New CFO Has a Credible Plan to Revive the Company – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Constellation Brands Have A Hard Seltzer Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $83.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 72,217 shares to 1,734 shares, valued at $47,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 18,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 20.15% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.34 per share. GPN’s profit will be $252.25 million for 25.98 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.59% EPS growth.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $955.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,144 shares to 48,806 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 6,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).