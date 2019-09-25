As Global Pmts (GPN) Market Valuation Rose, Twin Tree Management LP Has Raised Position; Hightower Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Criteo S A (CRTO) by $901,340

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 53,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 116,022 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, down from 169,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 15,748 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 183.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 29,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The hedge fund held 46,161 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, up from 16,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $158.73. About 474,664 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $20.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 25,482 shares to 4,018 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 38,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,835 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (Call) (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Global Payments, TSYS merger wraps up – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “CDW Set to Break Into the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Global Payments, Discovery and Valero Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Super Short Squeeze – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Colorado-based Three Peaks Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.65% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Fifth Third Bankshares reported 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Park Avenue Secs Lc has invested 0.03% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 17,694 are held by Veritable Limited Partnership. Panagora Asset Management reported 9,018 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 58,267 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.19% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 456,655 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 29,801 shares. 634,400 were accumulated by Swedbank. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.05% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). National Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 2,089 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Rampart Invest Mngmt Company Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $18.25 million for 17.02 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold CRTO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Inc holds 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 12,404 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 352,515 shares stake. California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 139,394 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd holds 0% or 36,692 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie owns 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 15,500 shares. Systematic LP accumulated 3,125 shares. Intll Value Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.91M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 8,612 shares. 655,720 were accumulated by Fil. 230,732 are owned by Fiera Corp. Shaker Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh holds 0.46% or 39,898 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Comm invested in 0.01% or 123,512 shares. Of Vermont invested in 0.01% or 8,107 shares.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $16.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 48,605 shares to 319,704 shares, valued at $22.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 77,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).