As Global Payments (GPN) Valuation Rose, Holder Jlb & Associates Has Cut Holding by $353,192; Venor Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position by $8.44 Million as Share Price Declined

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Global Payments (GPN) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 2,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 96,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13M, down from 98,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Global Payments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $157.54. About 759,914 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN)

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 124,523 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Partners reported 0.18% stake. Coho Prtn Limited holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 865,571 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma has 56,750 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc reported 241 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Ameriprise Financial owns 0.01% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 131,219 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 0.38% or 518,808 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Earnest Ltd Liability holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 599,073 shares. Westfield Capital Management Co Limited Partnership holds 0.29% or 278,230 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 209,959 shares. Morgan Stanley has 286,227 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Llc accumulated 0.06% or 6,902 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 713 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $584,985 activity. 3,500 shares valued at $425,202 were sold by BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR on Thursday, February 14. SILBERSTEIN ALAN M also sold $86,037 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Thursday, February 14.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mc Lennan (NYSE:MMC) by 4,457 shares to 94,799 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).