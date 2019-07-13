As Global Payments (GPN) Valuation Rose, Holder Jlb & Associates Trimmed Holding; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Beaumont Financial Partners Raised Holding

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 7,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,971 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 38,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Global Payments (GPN) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 2,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 98,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Global Payments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $164.22. About 1.24 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 862 shares. 10,089 shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B, worth $1.25 million on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. GPN’s profit will be $219.36 million for 29.33 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.24% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $584,985 activity. Shares for $65,880 were sold by JACOBS WILLIAM I on Monday, January 14. On Thursday, February 14 the insider SILBERSTEIN ALAN M sold $86,037.