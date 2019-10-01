As Global Payments (GPN) Stock Rose, Agf Investments Raised Its Stake by $12.56 Million; Primecap Management Company Boosted Position in Raymond James Financial (RJF) as Shares Declined

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (GPN) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 78,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 526,857 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.37M, up from 448,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Global Payments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $159.04. About 1.41 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29)

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.57M, up from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $79.49. About 632,827 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 24,782 are held by Macquarie Gru Ltd. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has 2,400 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 9,935 shares. Gradient Investments Llc reported 0.11% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Moreover, Advisory Serv Networks Ltd has 0% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 92 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt has 10,999 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 39,355 shares. Illinois-based First Financial Bank has invested 0.58% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 58,621 were accumulated by Wexford Capital Limited Partnership. Cibc Asset accumulated 53,413 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 0.02% or 20,152 shares.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc. by 6,869 shares to 765,416 shares, valued at $55.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Ftse Japan Etf by 2.42M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI).

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 634,460 shares to 132.18 million shares, valued at $1.26 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,000 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold RJF shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability Corp reported 0.36% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Toronto Dominion Bank stated it has 74,364 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 1,650 are owned by Robecosam Ag. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Aviance Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.41% or 17,464 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Limited Liability Com stated it has 55,926 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management Co has 19,096 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gideon owns 4,470 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.2% or 169,393 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 18,899 shares. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.75 million shares. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny invested in 0.03% or 20,946 shares. 786,715 are owned by Legal And General Pcl.

