As Global Payments (GPN) Shares Rose, Jlb & Associates Trimmed by $353,192 Its Stake; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Cut Position

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 367,368 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.66M, down from 370,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.26M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Global Payments (GPN) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 2,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 98,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Global Payments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $169.64. About 2.32 million shares traded or 60.80% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,059 shares to 726,437 shares, valued at $66.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,819 shares, and has risen its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,220 were accumulated by Fayez Sarofim &. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,313 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 147,000 shares. Arrow Financial reported 140 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 7,910 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.13% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Harvest Cap Management owns 2,110 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 59,139 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Florida-based Finemark Retail Bank And has invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cetera Advsrs Lc reported 10,140 shares. Moreover, Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has 2.24% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 93,939 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk holds 0.36% or 551,751 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 210 shares. 2,075 are held by Round Table Svcs Limited Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 29,346 shares. North American Mgmt Corp invested in 0.1% or 4,436 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% or 10,542 shares. Intl Invsts holds 0.32% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 5.51 million shares. Nordea Inv reported 7,837 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Mngmt holds 0.1% or 307,607 shares in its portfolio. Groesbeck Invest Nj stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Moreover, Novare has 1.29% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 60,635 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.07% or 104,006 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt stated it has 11,077 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 513,182 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Company has 2,905 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has invested 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Raymond James Trust Na invested in 1,679 shares. Stifel Corp owns 187,996 shares.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7,682 shares to 89,480 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S E I Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 16,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mc Lennan (NYSE:MMC).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $584,985 activity. SILBERSTEIN ALAN M had sold 700 shares worth $86,037 on Thursday, February 14. JACOBS WILLIAM I sold $73,746 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. GPN’s profit will be $219.35M for 30.29 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.24% EPS growth.